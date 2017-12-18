Markkanen (back) will return to the starting lineup Monday against the 76ers, Bulls radio voice Chuck Swirsky reports.

The rookie went through shootaround and will return to action after a three-game absence due to a soreness in his lower-back. Markkanen's return means Nikola Mirotic will shift back to the bench as the Bulls seek their sixth consecutive victory. Over his last five games, Markkanen holds averages of 15.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor and 29.6 percent from three.