Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Big double-double in Charlotte
Markkanen scored 35 points (13-25 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 17 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 loss to the Hornets.
The points and boards were both game highs, but Markkanen's huge performance couldn't offset a barrage of three-pointers from Charlotte. The third-year forward took a step forward last year when he was able to stay healthy, and if he can stay on the court for 75-plus games this season, he could be headed for a breakout.
