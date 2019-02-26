Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Big double-double in loss

Markkanen scored 26 points (11-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 117-106 loss to the Bucks.

The 21-year-old forward continues to post outstanding numbers, grabbing double-doubles in 10 of the last 12 games while averaging 24.3 points, 13.3 boards, 2.6 three-pointers and 2.4 assists. The Bulls remain headed for the draft lottery, but Markkanen is establishing himself as a player the franchise can build around.