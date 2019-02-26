Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Big double-double in loss
Markkanen scored 26 points (11-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 117-106 loss to the Bucks.
The 21-year-old forward continues to post outstanding numbers, grabbing double-doubles in 10 of the last 12 games while averaging 24.3 points, 13.3 boards, 2.6 three-pointers and 2.4 assists. The Bulls remain headed for the draft lottery, but Markkanen is establishing himself as a player the franchise can build around.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Career night in upset victory•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Drops 25 points, 11 boards in win•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 21 points Friday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Another double-double in win•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Posts 20 points, 17 boards in loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles in loss Saturday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.