Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Bounces back in loss
Markkanen totaled 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal over 36 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the Pistons on Friday.
Markkanen bounced back from Wednesday's performance against the 76ers, though the Bulls still came away with a loss. Markkanen has seen a slight dip in production over his last two games, but fantasy owners have nothing to fear from a brief slump.
