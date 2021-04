Markkanen had 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six boards in Saturday's win over the Cavs.

It's been a rough couple of weeks for Markkanen, who's struggled to adapt to life off the bench, but this performance was a major step in the right direction. Prior to Saturday, Markkanen had scored just 22 total points over his last five games (20.0 MPG).