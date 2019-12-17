Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Brings the defense in loss

Markkanen tallied 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 36 minutes during Monday's 109-106 loss to the Thunder.

Markkanen had just 13 points Monday but managed to salvage the line with four combined defensive stats. Typically a flaw in his overall game, the defense was a welcome bonus for those invested in Markkanen. He has looked much better over the past few weeks despite a few ups and downs. He is going to be a hard player to move in a trade and you are simply going to have to adjust your expectations and play the waiting game.