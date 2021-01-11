Markkanen and the Bulls won't play Tuesday against the Celtics after the NBA postponed the game, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Markkanen had missed the last six games due to COVID-19 protocols, and there was hope that he'd be able to return for Tuesday's contest. Instead, a potential return will have to wait until Friday, when the Bulls travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Could rejoin Bulls on Monday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Likely to miss next four games•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Expected to miss multiple games•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Remains out Sunday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: In protocol, out two games•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Questionable Thursday•