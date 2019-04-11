Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Can resume basketball activities
Markkanen (illness) has been cleared to resume basketball activities, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Markkanen went through examinations by cardiologists, and he'll be free to work on the full scope of his game throughout the offseason. He had an impressive sophomore season, averaging 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 threes and 1.4 assists while shooting 43.0 percent from the field.
