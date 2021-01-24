Markkanen scored 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Lakers.

Markkanen couldn't get his shot to fall for much of the game, particularly from beyond the three-point line. It was the first time this season he's failed to convert from beyond the arc, though he did manage to rack up at least seven rebounds for sixth time in nine games on the campaign. While still not a defensive whiz, Markkanen has also collected four steals across his last five contests.