Markkanen totaled 32 points (11-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes in Friday's 119-107 win over the Pacers.

The point total was a career best for the rookie, who also paced all scorers on the night. Markkanen has seen his scoring go through some ups and downs recently due to some ragged shooting nights, but Friday's effort marked his second tally of 64.7 percent from the field in the last five games. The 20-year-old also equaled a career high with five made three-pointers, and he's averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 12 December contests heading into the final game of the month Sunday against the Wizards.