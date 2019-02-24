Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Career night in upset victory
Markkanen finished with 35 points (12-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 126-116 victory over the Celtics.
Markkanen went off for a career-high 35 points Saturday, shooting 12-of-20 from the field and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. This performance came out of nowhere for the Bulls as they upset one of the more fancied teams in the East. Markkanen has been spectacular over the past month, putting up top-20 numbers. Both he and Zach LaVine are at least giving the Bulls fans hope that their future could be somewhat positive.
