Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Career night on glass
Markkanen scored 18 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 19 rebounds, an assist and a block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 122-117 loss to the Nets.
The boards were a career high, although remarkably all 19 rebounds came on the defensive end of the court. Markkanen is averaging 18.9 points, 9.8 boards, 3.5 three-pointers and 0.9 blocks over that last eight games, draining at least three treys in each while shooting 45.2 percent from beyond the arc, and with the Bulls' offense in a groove, he could be poised for an impressive second half.
