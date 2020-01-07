Play

Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Cleared to play

Markkanen (ankle) is available for Monday's game against Dallas, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Markkanen has been dealing with a left ankle sprain but will be good to go for Monday's matchup. He's averaging 17.2 points, five rebounds and 1.2 assists over his last five starts.

More News
Our Latest Stories