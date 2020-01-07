Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Cleared to play
Markkanen (ankle) is available for Monday's game against Dallas, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Markkanen has been dealing with a left ankle sprain but will be good to go for Monday's matchup. He's averaging 17.2 points, five rebounds and 1.2 assists over his last five starts.
