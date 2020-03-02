Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: 'Close' to return

Coach Jim Boylen said Markkanen (pelvis), who has already been ruled out Monday against the Mavericks, is getting "close" to a return, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Markkanen hasn't played since Jan. 22 due to a right pelvic stress reaction, but he appears to be nearing a return after practicing with the Windy City Bulls on Monday. He's expected to travel to Minnesota with the big club for Wednesday's game, though his status has yet to be determined.