Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Cold from behind the arc

Markkanen finished with eight points (2-11 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and eight boards in 31 minutes of a 111-98 loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Markkanen had a rough shooting night against the Bucks, failing to reach double-digit scoring for the first time in his last four games. He put up a decent night on the glass but was shut out of the rest of the scoresheet. He'll try to rediscover his stroke on Wednesday against the Timberwolves.

