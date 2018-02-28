Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Collects 11 points Tuesday
Markkanen registered 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two steals and one block across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 118-103 loss to the Hornets.
Markkanen continues to struggle shooting from behind the arc of late, as his slump carried into Tuesday night where he went just one of four from three. For someone who was beating records set by Stephen Curry, Markkanen has fallen back to Earth from deep, but don't expect the rookie to struggle this much scoring the ball as the season progresses.
