Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Collects double-double Sunday
Markkanen scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with 10 rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 110-96 loss to Milwaukee.
On Sunday, the rookie forward collected his third double-double in his last four games. Going back to his last five games, Markkanen is averaging 14.6 points and 9.0 rebounds. In addition, he is shooting the ball well, sinking 44.2 percent of his 12.2 shots per game during this span. Averaging 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds through 48 games, Markkanen has lived up to the billing of being the seventh overall pick in last year's draft by becoming a crucial part of Chicago's offense.
