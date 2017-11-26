Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Collects double-double Sunday
Markkanen scored 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3PT) to go along with 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 32 minutes in Sunday's 100-93 loss to Miami.
Collecting his sixth double-double of the season, Markkanen added to what has been a solid rookie season. Averaging 14.3 points, the forward leads the Chicago offense in scoring. Markkanen's rebounding prowess (7.1 rebounds/game) only adds further value to his game. Leading the league's second-worst offense (94.4points) entering Sunday, Markkanen has been able to flourish in what is clearly a Chicago team that is in rebuilding mode.
