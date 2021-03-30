Markkanen had 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds and an assist across 22 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss at Golden State.

Markkanen came off the bench for the first time this season, but he was an effective offensive threat and scored in double digits for the third game in a row. He also made multiple threes for the first time in his last four games, and while it remains to be seen if this will be his role moving forward, he still delivered value while not experiencing a marked decline in his playing time.