Markkanen (back) is considered day-to-day in advance of Thursday's matchup with the Grizzlies, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The rookie was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup due to back spasms, but the Bulls have downplayed the issue and it sounds as though Markkanen will have a decent chance to get back on the floor Thursday. Look for a more definitive update at shootaround in the morning.