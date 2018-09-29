Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Could miss two months
Markkanen suffered a high grade elbow sprain that could keep him sidelined up to two months, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Markkanen was sidelined at Friday's practice, and it appears the injury is worse than originally thought. With the season a little more than two weeks away, the second year stretch-four could miss the first month and a half. A late-November return would leave him sidelined for roughly 20 games. Bobby Portis figures to be the prime beneficiary out the gate, but it is unclear how the Bulls will shake up their starting lineup. Missing nearly a quarter of the season will certainly impact Markkanen's fantasy stock, but he could still provide value as a late-round stash. Expect an update on his recovery timeline once the Bulls provide more information.
