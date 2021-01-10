Coach Billy Donovan said Markkanen (COVID-19 protocols) may be able to rejoin the team Monday, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

The 23-year-old has missed the past six games due to the league's health and safety protocols and is out again Sunday, but he's nearly ready for his return to the team. The Bulls host the Celtics on Tuesday, so Markkanen could return to game action early in the week, though he may have a minutes restriction to help get reacclimated to game speed.