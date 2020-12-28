Markkanen registered 23 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 29 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Warriors. He departed late in the game with a bruised calf and is considered day-to-day, per Jamal Collier of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Markkanen is yet to record a double-double this season, but he has ended just three rebounds or fewer shy of that accomplishment in each of his three appearances. He also drained four threes for the second time in three games and has hit 10 of his 21 tries from deep. The calf issue will be something to monitor in the next 24 hours as Tuesday's game against the Wizards approaches.