Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Dealing with sprained ankle

Markkanen was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after exiting Saturday's 111-104 loss to the Celtics, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Bulls' initial examinations of Markkanen's left ankle have apparently cleared him of any structural damage, but the grade of his sprain hasn't been revealed. According to Johnson, the Bulls will provide another update on Markkanen's status Sunday, at which point his availability (or lack thereof) for Monday's game in Dallas will be established. Thaddeus Young benefited the most from Markkanen's early departure Saturday, logging 27 minutes -- his highest total since Dec. 13 -- and finishing with 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal.