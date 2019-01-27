Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Deemed probable for Sunday

Markkanen (hip) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Despite missing Saturday's practice due to a sore hip, Markkanen is trending towards suiting up Sunday. His status should clear up closer to game-time. Since the start of January, Markkanen is averaging 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories