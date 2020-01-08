Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Deemed probable
Markkanen is listed as probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain.
Markkanen sprained his ankle Saturday versus the Magic and subsequently drew a doubtful designation for Monday's game. However, he felt better during warmups and ended up giving it a go. There were no reported setbacks in the contest, so his probable listing is presumably the Bulls erring on the side of caution.
