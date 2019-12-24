Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Disappears in loss
Markkanen had 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a block in 30 minutes during the Bulls' 103-95 loss to the Magic on Monday.
Markkanen had been averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 rebounds on 51 percent shooting coming into Monday through the month of December. Off-nights in the scoring column could likely be more tolerated by owners if Markkanen produced steadily in other categories. The feast-or-famine Markkanen will have the chance to feast versus a bottom-third ranked Atlanta defense on Saturday.
