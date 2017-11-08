Markkanen sat out Wednesday's practice while dealing with quad tendinitis, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports. He should be considered day-to-day.

Markkanen arguably had his worst game of the year Tuesday, so he may have been dealing with the injury then. With the Bulls looking like bottom-feeders in the East, there is little incentive to push any of their players that are injured. So, while Markkanen should be considered day-to-day in advance of Friday's game against the Pacers, it seems unlikely he'd be thrown out onto the floor if he's feeling significant discomfort.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories