Markkanen sat out Wednesday's practice while dealing with quad tendinitis, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports. He should be considered day-to-day.

Markkanen arguably had his worst game of the year Tuesday, so he may have been dealing with the injury then. With the Bulls looking like bottom-feeders in the East, there is little incentive to push any of their players that are injured. So, while Markkanen should be considered day-to-day in advance of Friday's game against the Pacers, it seems unlikely he'd be thrown out onto the floor if he's feeling significant discomfort.