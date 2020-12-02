Coach Billy Donovan expressed that he doesn't want Markkanen to be just a catch-and-shoot forward, Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score reports.

Donovan noted that "everybody knows [Markkanen] can put the ball on the floor and he can shoot it," but the coach wants him to be able to attack mismatches and finish at the basket. Markkanen has great size and solid athleticism at 7-feet, 240 pounds, so it's understandable that Donovan wants the power forward to be more aggressive. Markkanen has battled injury, but his upside is clear. The 23-year-old ranked 54th in fantasy on a per-game basis two years ago while averaging 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 threes and 1.4 assists in 32.3 minutes.