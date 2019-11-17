Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-double in loss

Markkanen scored 16 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 117-110 loss to the Nets.

It's Markkanen's second double-double of the season, and his first since Opening Night. The 22-year-old has not taken the step forward many expected from him so far in 2019-20, but Chicago has nothing to lose by letting Markkanen work through his shooting woes as they try to find someone who can give Zach LaVine some consistent help at the offensive end of the court.