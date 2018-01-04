Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-double in Wednesday's loss
Markkanen scored 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 loss to the Raptors.
It's the rookie's eighth double-double of the season but first in nearly a month. Markkanen's been amazingly inconsistent since returning from a back issue that cost him three starts in December, scoring between three and 32 points over his last 10 games, but his averages during that stretch (15.5 points, 6.3 boards, 2.1 three-pointers) have given him some value in fantasy formats that can weather his wild swings in production.
