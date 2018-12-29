Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-double in win over Wizards

Markkanen scored 14 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding 14 rebounds and a block in 29 minutes during Friday's 101-92 win over the Wizards.

It's the second-year forward's third double-double in 13 games since returning to action at the beginning of December from an elbow injury. Markkanen is putting up slightly better numbers so far than he did as a rookie, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see his game take another step forward in the second half once the Bulls are confident he can handle a full starter's workload.