Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-double in win over Wizards
Markkanen scored 14 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding 14 rebounds and a block in 29 minutes during Friday's 101-92 win over the Wizards.
It's the second-year forward's third double-double in 13 games since returning to action at the beginning of December from an elbow injury. Markkanen is putting up slightly better numbers so far than he did as a rookie, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see his game take another step forward in the second half once the Bulls are confident he can handle a full starter's workload.
