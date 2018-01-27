Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles in Friday's defeat
Markkanen managed 11 points (3-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three blocks across 31 minutes in Friday's 108-103 loss to the Lakers.
The rookie forward fought through a poor shooting night to generate his second double-double in the last three games and 16th consecutive double-digit scoring effort. All three of his buckets Friday came from behind the arc, a welcome sight after he'd gone just 1-for-13 from distance over the prior three contests. Given his seemingly secure starting role and consistent scoring and rebounding contributions, Markkanen's fantasy stock remains formidable in both season-long and daily formats.
