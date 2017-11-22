Markkanen posted 13 points (4-7 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 103-94 loss to the Lakers.

Markkanen put up his second consecutive double-double, collecting a career-high 14 rebounds in the process. Owners have got to be loving his output so far, currently leading the team in both points and rebounds. He is not as efficient as some typical big men, but given he shoots so many three-pointers, this is to be expected. Coach Fred Hoiberg has stated that Markkanen will remain the starter, even when Nikola Mirotic (face) returns to action, giving his owners confidence that he can continue his excellent rookie campaign.