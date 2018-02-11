Markkanen finished with 12 points (5-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 101-90 loss to the Wizards.

Markkanen recorded another double-double in the loss but was terrible from the field connecting on just 5 of his 19 shot attempts. He continues to receive big minutes and scores in double-figures with regularity. His rebounding numbers are inconsistent from game to game and he delivers little on the defensive end of the floor. He is still a fine player to own in standard leagues as long as you can deal with the deficiencies in his game.