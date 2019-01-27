Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles in loss
Markkanen ended with 21 points (6-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 loss to the Cavaliers.
Markkanen came into Sunday's game with a minor hip concern but he appeared untroubled as he dropped 21 points including four triples. The game was not a pretty one to watch given the state of both rosters but Markkanen came through with his sixth double-double of the season. He is a top-50 player for the season and owners simply have to hope that he doesn't get shut down at any point over the backend of the season.
