Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles in loss

Markkanen totaled 18 points (6-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and a steal over 26 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the Jazz on Saturday.

Markannen came away with a double-double on a night that no one else on the team could do much in a crushing loss. Markkanen has taken a big step in his second year in the league, averaging career highs in points (18.9), rebounds (9.0) and assists (1.5). At only 21 years old, he still has room to grow his game even further.