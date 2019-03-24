Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles in loss
Markkanen totaled 18 points (6-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and a steal over 26 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the Jazz on Saturday.
Markannen came away with a double-double on a night that no one else on the team could do much in a crushing loss. Markkanen has taken a big step in his second year in the league, averaging career highs in points (18.9), rebounds (9.0) and assists (1.5). At only 21 years old, he still has room to grow his game even further.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Leads all scorers with 32 points•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Improved effort in comfortable win•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores just 11 points Sunday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Bounces back in loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores just 11 in loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.