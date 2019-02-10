Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles in loss Saturday

Markkanen tallied 20 points (9-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, and four assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 134-125 loss to the Wizards.

Markkanen put up a double-double Saturday, his third straight and sixth from his past seven games. He has hit at least 53 percent of his shots in four straight games but still struggles on the defensive end of the floor. As soon as he figures out that aspect of his game, his overall value should increase.