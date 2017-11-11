Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles in loss
Markkanen recorded 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 28 minutes in Friday's 105-87 loss to the Pacers.
Markkanen was questionable heading into the game, but appeared untroubled, recording his third double-double of the season. With the return of Bobby Portis, he is going to see a decrease in his minutes, but still appears to have the starting job locked up. He has been a nice surprise for the Bulls this season, and has impressed after being forced into the starting lineup prior to opening night. He remains a nice source of points and rebounds with the addition of three-pointers from a power-forward position.
