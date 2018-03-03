Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles in victory
Markkanen collected 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Friday's 108-100 victory over the Mavericks.
Markkanen finished with double-digits for the third consecutive game, adding 12 rebounds. After a hot start to the season, he has plateaued of late, possibly hitting the 'rookie wall'. He is going to be given plenty of opportunities moving forward despite the inconsistent performances. He doesn't help owners much with defensive numbers but is still worth holding for his scoring, rebounds and three-point upside.
