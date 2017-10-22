Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles Saturday
Markkanen tallied 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Saturday's 87-77 loss to the Bulls.
Markkanen continues to shine after both Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic cleared the way for Markkanen to get heavy minutes with their scuffle. He played a team-high 37 minutes and should continue to have plenty of opportunities to score until Portis and Mirotic return from suspension and injury respectively.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Shines in debut Thursday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Will start Thursday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Starting Friday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Puts up 18 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Expected to play around 15 minutes Sunday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: On track to play Sunday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....