Markkanen tallied 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Saturday's 87-77 loss to the Bulls.

Markkanen continues to shine after both Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic cleared the way for Markkanen to get heavy minutes with their scuffle. He played a team-high 37 minutes and should continue to have plenty of opportunities to score until Portis and Mirotic return from suspension and injury respectively.

