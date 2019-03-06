Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles Tuesday
Markkanen totaled 14 points (4-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 105-96 loss to the Pacers.
After five-straight double-doubles, Markkanen failed to register one his last time out, but rebounded nicely Tuesday with a solid effort. His toughness on the glass is persistent and even when he has shooting woes, like Tuesday's game, he is still able to find a way to produce: this time it was via the charity stripe.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Grabs fourth straight double-double•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Big double-double in loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Career night in upset victory•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Drops 25 points, 11 boards in win•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 21 points Friday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Another double-double in win•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...