Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles Tuesday

Markkanen totaled 14 points (4-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 105-96 loss to the Pacers.

After five-straight double-doubles, Markkanen failed to register one his last time out, but rebounded nicely Tuesday with a solid effort. His toughness on the glass is persistent and even when he has shooting woes, like Tuesday's game, he is still able to find a way to produce: this time it was via the charity stripe.