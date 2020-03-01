Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Doubtful Monday
Markkanen (pelvis) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against Dallas.
The Bulls haven't provided an update on Markkanen in a couple weeks, but around the All-Star break, it was reported that the forward wouldn't return until March, at the earliest. With the calendar now turned, it looks as though Markkanen's absence will will extend for at least part of the current month as the Bulls enter a four-game week.
