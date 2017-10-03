Markkanen (back) is considered doubtful to play in the Bulls' third preseason game Friday against the Bucks, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The rookie has already been ruled out of Tuesday's and Wednesday's contests, and he's now unlikely to take the court Friday, as coach Fred Hoiberg would like him to get "a couple practices" under his belt before progressing to game action. As a result, Markkanen will now target Sunday's game against New Orleans for his potential NBA debut.