Play

Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Doubtful to play

Markkanen (ankle) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against the Mavs, KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Markkanen sprained his ankle Saturday night against Boston, and the Bulls are expecting him to miss his first game of the season Monday as they enter a four-game week. If that is, indeed, the case, Thaddeus Young figures to step into a larger role -- and perhaps the starting lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories