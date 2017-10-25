Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Drains five treys in Tuesday's loss
Markkanen managed 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 loss to the Cavaliers.
Markkanen continues to make it rain from the outside and grab boards aplenty, and he now has 10 triples and 28 rebounds through three tilts. The rookie is making a strong case that he deserves to remain in the starting lineup even once Nikola Mirotic (face) and Bobby Portis (suspension) make their returns.
