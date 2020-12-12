Markkanen scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block across 25 minutes during Friday's 125-104 loss against the Rockets.

Markkanen's upside in both fantasy and real life is quite clear, and he posted a strong performance in the preseason opener while showcasing his ability to make an impact on both ends of the court. Don't expect him to see many minutes during the preseason, but he should be one of Chicago's main scoring threats once the regular season begins later this month.