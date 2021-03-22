Markkanen went for 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 29 minutes Sunday in the win over the Pistons.

Markkanen has had a hard time shooting the ball, connecting on 40 percent or less of his shots in four of his last five outings. While he's had a difficult time scoring of late, he has been a rather consistent presence on the glass, grabbing five or more boards in 16 of his 21 games this season.