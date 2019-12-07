Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Drops 20 in loss

Markkanen recorded 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals and an assist in 36 minutes Friday against Golden State.

Markkanen scored in double figures for the fourth consecutive game and 16th time on the season. Though he continues with an inconsistent shot, his last three games offer a glimmer of hope going forward. In that span, Markkanen's averaging 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal while shooting a combined 20-of-38 from the field and 12-of-27 from behind the arc. Based on the track record from his first two seasons, there remains a good chance that Markkannen will be able to turn his season around.