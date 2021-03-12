Markkanen (shoulder) registered 23 points (8-11 FG, 7-7 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes during Thursday's loss to the 76ers.

After missing 13 games with a right shoulder sprain, Markkanen returned with ice in his veins, hitting all seven shots from deep. While he's played in only 15 of the Bulls' 35 games thus far, Markkanen is still enjoying career highs in three-point (43.5 percent) and field goal percentage (52.3 percent), as well as points (19.4) per game.